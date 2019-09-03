Red Sox trade catcher Sandy León to Cleveland

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox today traded catcher Sandy León to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 37. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Bautista, 21, made his professional debut in 2018 after

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox today traded catcher Sandy León to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 37.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Bautista, 21, made his professional debut in 2018 after signing with Cleveland out of the Dominican Republic. In 2019, the right-hander made seven relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and seven in the Arizona League, posting a 7.79 ERA (15 ER/17.1 IP) and a .239 opponent batting average between the two clubs. Left-handed batters were only 3-for-23 (.130) with zero extra-base hits against Bautista last season.

León, 30, appeared in 65 games at catcher for Boston in 2019 (50 starts), hitting .192 (33-for-172) with five home runs and 19 RBI. The Venezuela native threw out six of 32 (18.7%) attempted base stealers last season while posting a 4.88 catcher’s ERA. Signed by Washington as an amateur free agent in 2007, León has played in 392 career games with the Nationals (2012-14) and Red Sox (2015-19), batting .221 (258-for-1,169) with 25 home runs and 123 RBI. He started 305 games at catcher for Boston in the last five seasons.