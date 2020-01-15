Red Sox acquire left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs from Texas

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today acquired left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers in exchange for first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis. To make room for Springs on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner for assignment. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today acquired left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers in exchange for first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis. To make room for Springs on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner for assignment.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Springs, 27, was selected by the Rangers in the 30th round of the 2015 June Draft and spent the first five seasons of his professional career in the Texas organization. The left-hander made his major league debut in 2018, and last season he appeared in 25 big league games over three stints with the Rangers. Springs has posted a 4.90 ERA (35 ER/64.1 IP) in 43 career major league outings, and in seven games against AL East clubs he has allowed zero runs in 9.2 innings while holding opponents to a .176 batting average (6-for-34). Dating back to 2018, he has allowed zero home runs to his last 81 left-handed hitters faced in the majors.

Travis, 26, has spent his entire six-year professional career in the Red Sox organization since being selected by Boston in the second round of the 2014 June Draft. He has appeared in 111 major league games and batted .230 (59-for-256) with seven home runs and a .659 OPS. Travis made his first career Opening Day roster in 2019 and appeared in a career-high 59 games over four stints with the club that season, as he made 20 starts at first base, 11 in left field, and six as a designated hitter. In 2015, Travis was named the Red Sox’ Minor League Offensive Player of the Year.

Poyner, 27, made 13 relief appearances over three stints with Boston in 2019. The left-hander also pitched in 43 games for Pawtucket, posting a 3.77 ERA (24 ER/57.1 IP) with 26 scoreless outings. Selected by the Red Sox in the 14th round of the 2014 June Draft, Poyner made his major league debut in 2018 and has gone 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA (17 ER/34.0 IP) in 33 career appearances with the club. He has held major league left-handed hitters to a .184 batting average (7-for-38), zero home runs, three walks, and 10 strikeouts.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

PITCHERS (24): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (9): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson