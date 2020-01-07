Registration now open for 2020 Phillies Charities 5K on March 28

It’s getting closer to baseball season – and the Phillies Charities 5K! Registration is now open on phillies.com/5k for the 10th annual Phillies Charities 5K to be held on Saturday, March 28 – five days prior to the team’s Home Opener. The USATF certified 3.1-mile run starts and ends at

It’s getting closer to baseball season – and the Phillies Charities 5K!

Registration is now open on phillies.com/5k for the 10th annual Phillies Charities 5K to be held on Saturday, March 28 – five days prior to the team’s Home Opener.

The USATF certified 3.1-mile run starts and ends at Citizens Bank Park with a loop through the Navy Yard. Along the route there will be fun Phillies surprises, live music and more. After crossing the finish line, participants will be able to enjoy a cool down lap on the field at Citizens Bank Park (weather permitting).

Phillies Charities 5K participants receive the following:

Voucher good for four tickets to be used for select Phillies games in April 2020, excluding the home opener*

3/4 sleeve baseball T-shirt

Finisher medal

Cinch bag

Personalized bib with disposable chip

20% discount coupon for the New Era Phillies Team Store**

*Voucher good for four tickets and includes an option to purchase additional game tickets. Must redeem voucher and purchase additional tickets in person at Citizens Bank Park ticket windows. Game dates TBA.

**Certain restrictions apply.

TO REGISTER:

The Phillies Charities 5K entry fee is $55 per person, with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities, Inc. To register and for more information, please visit www.phillies.com/5k.