Registration open for Brewers Summer Slugger program

MILWAUKEE -- With school children around the country homebound due to COVID-19, registration is open early for the Brewers Summer Slugger program, a free interactive online course that uses baseball to help children, ages 8-11, maintain their math and literacy skills away from the classroom. Developed to combat summer learning loss during vacation months, this digital tool is even more relevant for students now at home due to school closures.

In partnership with MLB and the leading social impact education innovator, EVERFI, the Summer Slugger program focuses on critical math and literacy skills and teaches these concepts through a baseball-themed, gamified experience. Students earn points, unlock levels and receive progress-based rewards throughout the summer.

The fun challenges and activities cover a variety of crucial educational areas throughout the program -- perfect for young baseball fans to learn from home.

Math:

• Unit of Measurement

• Place Value

• Arithmetic

• Geometry

• Comparing Values

Literacy:

• Spelling

• Phonetic Awareness

• Vocabulary

• Comprehension

• Grammar

To register your child for Summer Slugger and learn more about the program, visit summerslugger.com/brewers.