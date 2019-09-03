Rockies claim right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami
The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley off waivers from the Miami Marlins and have designated right-hander Joe Harvey for assignment. The Rockies have a full 40-man roster.
The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley off waivers from the Miami Marlins and have designated right-hander Joe Harvey for assignment. The Rockies have a full 40-man roster.