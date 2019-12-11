Colorado Rockies, right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg agree on contract

SAN DIEGO – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg on a three-year contract to avoid arbitration that will span the 2020-2022 seasons with a club option for 2023. • Oberg, 29, went 6-1 with five saves, a 2.25 ERA (56.0

SAN DIEGO – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg on a three-year contract to avoid arbitration that will span the 2020-2022 seasons with a club option for 2023.

• Oberg, 29, went 6-1 with five saves, a 2.25 ERA (56.0 IP, 14 ER), 23 walks and 58 strikeouts across 49 relief appearances in 2019 … ranked third in ERA among all National League relievers, while his 1.24 ERA (43.2 IP, 6 ER) prior to the All-Star break ranked second … was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 18 with axillary artery thrombosis in his right arm and was transferred to the 60-day IL on Aug. 19.

• Since his debut for the Rockies in 2015, is 18-8 with seven saves, a 3.85 ERA (257.1 IP, 110 ER), 101 walks and 234 strikeouts … his career ERA ranks seventh all-time among Rockies relief pitchers, while his 3.70 (136.1 IP, 56 ER) career ERA at Coors Field ranks third all-time among Colorado relievers.

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.