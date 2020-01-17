Rockies statement on suspension of right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies are disappointed to announce that right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence has violated the terms of Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, resulting in his 80-game suspension. The Rockies organization fully supports MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we believe that Justin will learn

