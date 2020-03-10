 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Colorado Rockies Spring Training transactions

12:33 PM EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies have 48 players in Major League Spring Training Camp, including 13 non-roster players.

