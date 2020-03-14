Armenteros has elbow procedure

HOUSTON, TX -- Astros RHP Rogelio Armenteros underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow yesterday to have a bone spur removed, General Manager James Click announced today. Armenteros is expected to be ready to pitch in approximately four months. He did not pitch in a game this Spring due

Armenteros, 25, made his Major League debut with the Astros in 2019, appearing in five games (2 starts), posting a 1-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and one save while tallying 18 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched. In his first Major League appearance on June 14 vs. Toronto, he became the first Astro to record a save in his ML debut since 1969. Armenteros spent most of the 2019 season with Triple A Round Rock (6-7, 4.80 ERA). In 106 career minor league appearances (93 starts), he is 35-20 with a 3.45 ERA and 566 strikeouts in 514.1 innings pitched.