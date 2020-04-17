Royals 2014 playoff run to air on FOX Sports Kansas City next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 17, 2020) -- Fans can relive the Royals’ magical 2014 playoff run, starting next week on FOX Sports Kansas City. FSKC will re-air the Royals’ 2014 American League Wild Card Game victory over the A’s on Monday, followed by the ALDS sweep of the Angels on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 17, 2020) -- Fans can relive the Royals’ magical 2014 playoff run, starting next week on FOX Sports Kansas City.

FSKC will re-air the Royals’ 2014 American League Wild Card Game victory over the A’s on Monday, followed by the ALDS sweep of the Angels on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The following week, FSKC will show the Royals’ ALCS sweep of the Orioles.

These Royals classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Kansas City will have complementary content on its Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Royals 2014 Playoff Run on FOX Sports Kansas City

Mon., April 20, 7 p.m.: AL Wild Card Game: A’s at Royals

Tue., April 21, 7 p.m.: ALDS Game 1: Royals at Angels

Wed., April 22, 7 p.m.: ALDS Game 2: Royals at Angels

Fri., April 24, 7 p.m.: ALDS Game 3: Angels at Royals

Mon., April 27, 7 p.m.: ALCS Game 1: Royals at Orioles

Tue., April 28, 7 p.m.: ALCS Game 2: Royals at Orioles

Wed., April 29, 7 p.m.: ALCS Game 3: Orioles at Royals

Thu., April 30, 7 p.m.: ALCS Game 4: Orioles at Royals