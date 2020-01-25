Royals Announce 2020 Promotions & Special Events

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 25, 2020) – As the upcoming season approaches, the Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the 2020 Promotions, Theme Tickets and Special Events calendar. This year’s schedule features great giveaways and new Theme Tickets. Highlights from the 2020 lineup of giveaways, events and ticket offerings

Highlights from the 2020 lineup of giveaways, events and ticket offerings are listed below. In addition, the complete giveaways and special events schedule is attached and can be found at www.royals.com/promotions.

Please note all dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.royals.com/promotions for updates.

GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

Bobbleheads: Below are the bobbleheads that will be distributed during the 2020 season. Bobbleheads are available for the first 15,000 fans through the gates.

May 23 – Jorge “Soler Power” bobblehead, courtesy of Pepsi

June 6 – Hunter “Bull-Dozier” bobblehead, courtesy of AAA Insurance

June 13 – Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” bobblehead

July 25 – Royals Hall of Fame Series – Whitey Herzog bobblehead, courtesy of Papa John’s

August 8 – George Brett MVP bobblehead, courtesy of Price Chopper

Jackie Robinson Monarchs Tee: In conjunction with Salute to the Negro Leagues Day, the club is honoring Jackie Robinson as a Kansas City Monarch, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a Monarchs ¾-length Tee with Robinson’s name and number on the back (he wore #5 as a Monarch), courtesy of Brown & Crouppen.

1970 Away Jersey: On June 12, the first 10,000 fans will receive a jersey replicating the 1970 road uniform, with the vintage Kansas City script on the front, courtesy of Unilever.

Hawaiian Shirt: Back by popular demand, the first 10,000 fans 21 and over will receive a Hawaiian Shirt on June 26, courtesy of Miller Lite. The design features baseball, beach, and pool themes.

Ladies Hat: In conjunction with Girls Night Out on August 22, the first 8,000 females will receive a ladies hat, courtesy of KC Area Chevy Dealers, featuring the Royals crown logo on the front and the Royals script logo in metallic gold on the side.

Lightweight Hoodie: In conjunction with Fan Appreciation Night, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Royals-branded hoodie, made of thinner fabric on September 26, courtesy of Minit Mart.

THEME TICKET HIGHLIGHTS

Many Theme Tickets will return for the 2020 season including University Days, Bark in the Park, Pride Night and Country Music Night. Below are some of the new Theme Tickets.

Royals for a Cause: Once a month, the Royals will support various health-related causes. Each ticket will include a donation to Royals Charities.

April 17: Autism Awareness Night May 20: Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by The University of Kansas Health System June 2: Skin Cancer Awareness Night July 21: Visual Impairment Night

August 6: Mental Wellness Night presented by The University of Kansas Health System

September 8: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night presented by The University of Kansas Health System

Poster Series: This three-date series will feature posters released during the three seasons of baseball. All posters will be created by Kansas City artists. The first design will occur on May 3.

Grateful Dead Night: Fans who purchase this Theme Ticket will get a dancing bear bobblehead. Music by Grateful Dead will play during the Summer Fireworks show on May 22.

Jewish Heritage Night: The first-ever event will occur on May 24. Fans who purchase the Theme Ticket will get a Mensch on a Bench bobblehead.

Sluggerrr’s Birthday Brunch: Sluggerrr will celebrate his birthday with friends from MLB teams on June 14. Fans who purchase the Theme Ticket will have access a pregame brunch in the Hall of Fame Pavilion.

Margaritaville Night: On June 26, fans who purchase the Theme Ticket will get a Margaritaville-branded sun hat. Tropical beach music will also play following the game during Summer Fireworks.

Christmas in July: Fans who purchase the Theme Ticket will get a Buddy the Elf bobblehead. The event will occur on July 25.

Día de los Meurtos: In conjunction with Viva Los Reales Night on September 12, the club will include a Day of the Dead celebration. The Theme Ticket will include a skeleton salsa dancer bobblehead.

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The Royals will honor the Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues as part of our annual Salute to the Negro Leagues Day on Sunday, May 17 against the Dodgers, complete with Monarchs uniforms and themed ballpark experiences. All fans are encouraged to come Dressed to the Nines. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Jackie Robinson Monarchs tee, courtesy of Brown & Crouppen.

Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game: Your favorite Kansas City celebrities are back for the Big Slick softball game prior to the game against Cleveland on June 5. Scheduled to make return appearances are Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and many of their celebrity friends. Come enjoy the fun as Hollywood invades The K!

Sluggerrr Birthday Bash: Sluggerrr is having a birthday party on Sunday, June 14 and he wants to celebrate with our fans! Sluggerrr’s Birthday Bash, presented by Popsicle, will feature other MLB mascots and other local mascots at the game supporting their friend Sluggerrr for his birthday. Fans can purchase tickets to a VIP Mascot Brunch Experience. There will also be several activities for all fans to enjoy before and during the game in the Outfield Experience.

Fireworks Spectacular: In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, the Royals will celebrate with a Fireworks Specactular, presented by Price Chopper, after the game on Wednesday, July 1.

Girls Night Out: The annual Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, will take place Saturday, August 22. Bring your girlfriends out for a night of fun and entertainment! The Outfield Experience will feature pre-game booths and activities catered to women of all ages. The night benefits the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and fans who purchase the VIP Girls Night Out Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Royals gift. In addition, the first 8,000 females through the gates will receive a ladies hat, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

Viva Los Reales: In conjunction with Hispanic heritage month, the Royals will feature a pre-game cultural festival in the Outfield Experience and the Royals will don Los Reales uniforms on Saturday, September 12.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Royals salute all fans for their support throughout the season during this annual tradition on Saturday, September 26. The night will feature prizes and activities throughout the night to thank the best fans in baseball.

FAN FAVORITES

Price Chop Mondays: Fans can get $10 View Reserved tickets for all Monday games, excluding August 10, courtesy of Price Chopper (subject to availability).

T-Shirt Tuesdays: The fan-favorite T-Shirt Tuesdays returns for four games during the 2020 seasons. The first 10,000 fans will be able to pick up shirts on May 19, June 30 (presented by Planet Fitness), July 21 (presented by State Farm), and August 11 (presented by Sprint).

Student Nights: The event returns for every Wednesday home game, but now includes a free hot dog with your Student Night ticket! The $10 tickets are also available for purchase at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office with a valid high school or college ID or youth 14 years of age and under with an adult. Also before the game enjoy Happy Hour specials with select Boulevard Beers at the Radler Stand, Concession Stand behind Section 252 and Craft & Draft!

Buck Nights: Offered for every Friday home game during the season, fans can enjoy Buck Night, presented by Heinz & Price Chopper! On Buck Night fans can get hot dogs and peanuts for just $1.

Summer Fireworks: On Friday nights from May through August, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show, presented by Price Chopper.

610 Saturday: Get $6.10 tickets for Saturday home games by listening for the promo code on 610 AM the week of the Saturday home game, presented by 610 Sports Radio.

Family FunDay Sundays: Sunday home games will feature various free interactive kids entertainment in the Outfield Experience during pre-game. The Royals will also offer a pre-game autograph opportunity, Signature Sundays, with select players on top of the Royals dugout. In addition, all fans ages 14 and under can run the bases after the game for the Fun Run (conditions permitting).

Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club: Back for 2020, kids can again join Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club, courtesy of the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program*. For just $30, each package includes a long sleeved performance t-shirt, Royals lunchbox backpack, special edition socks, membership badge and lanyard, two home game ticket vouchers, and much more! Available for youth 14 and under. Fans can sign up at Royals home games or online at royals.com/bluecrew, while supplies last.

*American Century Investment Services, distributor and underwriter. 4500 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Royals Charities 50/50 Raffle: Royals Charities is excited to announce the popular 50/50 Raffle fundraiser will be returning throughout every Royals home game this season. Staff will sell raffle tickets until the end of the sixth inning. Fans who live in Missouri are also able to purchase tickets online at royals.com/5050. One winning ticket will be selected with the winner taking home half of the evening's net proceeds. The other half will be donated to Royals Charities.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Fans can take advantage of all the gate-giveaway promotions and special events planned for 2020

by becoming a Royals Season Ticket Member. Many different season ticket packages are available including an 81-game plan, 41-game plan or 20 game plan. Season Ticket packages offer a number of special benefits and huge savings off single game ticket prices. All ticket packages are currently available online at royals.com or by contacting the Royals Sales Department at (816) 504-4040, option 2, or emailing: seasonsales@royals.com.

FAN VALUE OFFERS

The very best Royals special offers, discounts and daily ticket deals, all in one place. Updated throughout the season, be sure to check out Royals.com/fanvalue.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets for all 2020 regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) went on sale Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. exclusively online at www.royals.com. Beginning Monday, February 24, at 9 a.m., single game tickets may be purchased at the box office at Kauffman Stadium, over the phone at (816) 504-4040 or any of the Price Chopper stores in the greater Kansas City area.

For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.

PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

Date Giveaway/Event Sponsor

APRIL

4/2 Greater Kansas City Day

Magnetic Schedule Sprint

4/4 610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

4/5 Family FunDay Sunday

4/6 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

4/8 Student Night

4/13 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

4/15 Student Night

4/17 Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

4/18 Royals Reusable Tote Bag MLB Network

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

4/19 Family FunDay Sunday

MAY

5/1 Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

5/2 610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

5/3 Boy Scout Day

Family FunDay Sunday

5/4 Star Wars Night

Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

5/6 School Day KSHB

Student Night

5/15 Tourism Night Greater Kansas City Attractions Association

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

5/16 Welcome Home Mat RE/MAX

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

5/17 Jackie Robinson Monarchs Tee Brown & Crouppen

Salute to the Negro Leagues Family FunDay Sunday

5/18 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

5/19 T-Shirt Tuesday

5/20 Student Night

5/22 Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

5/23 Jorge “Soler Power” Bobble Pepsi

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

5/24 Family FunDay Sunday

JUNE

6/3 Student Night

6/5 Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

6/6 Hunter “Bull-Dozier” Bobble AAA Insurance

MLB Play Ball Weekend 610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

6/7 Girl Scout Day

Family FunDay Sunday

6/12 1970 Away Jersey Unilever

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

6/13 Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” Bobble

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

6/14 Sluggerrr Birthday Bash Popsicle

Family FunDay Sunday

6/26 Hawaiian Shirt Miller Lite

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

6/27 Bullpen Cart

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

6/28 Family FunDay Sunday

6/30 T-Shirt Tuesday Planet Fitness

JULY

7/1 Fireworks Spectacular Price Chopper

Student Night

7/17 Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

7/18 Faith & Family Night Hobby Lobby

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

7/19 Family FunDay Sunday

7/20 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

7/21 T-Shirt Tuesday State Farm

7/22 Student Night

Library Night Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

7/24 6-Pack Cooler Blue Moon

‘90’s Night

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

7/25 Royals Hall of Fame Series-Whitey Herzog Bobblehead Papa John’s

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

7/26 Family FunDay Sunday

AUGUST

8/5 Student Night

8/7 Baseball Trading Cards Topps

Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

8/8 George Brett MVP Bobble Price Chopper

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

8/9 Oklahoma City Thunder Day

Family FunDay Sunday

8/11 T-Shirt Tuesday Sprint

8/12 Student Night

8/21 Summer Fireworks Price Chopper

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

8/22 Ladies Hat KC Area Chevy Dealers

Girls Night Out KC Area Chevy Dealers

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

8/23 Family FunDay Sunday

8/24 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

8/26 Student Night

SEPTEMBER

9/7 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

9/9 Student Night

9/11 Armed Forces Night Price Chopper & QuikTrip

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

9/12 Viva Los Reales

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

9/13 Family FunDay Sunday

9/21 Price Chop Monday Price Chopper

9/23 Student Night

9/25 Futures Night

Buck Night Heinz & Price Chopper

9/26 Lightweight Hoodie Minit Mart

Fan Appreciation Night

610 Saturday 610 Sports Radio

9/27 Early Bird Schedule & Team Photo Sun Graphics

Family FunDay Sunday

Tickets are subject to availability. All special events, giveaways, dates and times are subject to change. Visit royals.com for complete, up-to-date details.