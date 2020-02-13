Royals partner with 8x8, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 13, 2020) – The Royals are excited to announce 8x8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform, as their official cloud communications and contact center partner. The partnership will improve employee, partner and customer experience. Recognizing the opportunity to modernize and transform employee and fan experience,

The partnership will improve employee, partner and customer experience. Recognizing the opportunity to modernize and transform employee and fan experience, the Royals worked closely with master agent Intelisys and technology partner System Target to select the 8x8 X Series cloud voice, video, chat and contact center solution. This system will offer over 500 points of communication throughout the organization and the venue, and will gain a 360 degree view of fan engagement, enhance employee and agent efficiency and deliver an exceptional fan experience.

“How we perform off the field is important in strengthening and growing our loyal fanbase. As a leading global provider of cloud communications, we welcome 8x8 to The Kansas City Royals family as they help us move our communications to the cloud,” said Brian Himstedt, Sr. Director of Technology at The Kansas City Royals. “8x8’s single, integrated desktop and mobile apps, reliable voice and video quality, analytics and reporting, and deep integration and synchronization between 8x8 Contact Center and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will allow us to improve response times, personalize and strengthen relationships with our Season Ticket Members and align fan engagement and loyalty across different departments, including ticketing, concessions, and team stores - before, during and after each game.”

“Providing The Royals organization with a single cloud communication and contact center solution that increases staff productivity and improves engagement with colleagues, partners, and fans will be a home run for everyone,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc.

The multi-year partnership includes multiple signage opportunities behind home plate, on field-level and throughout Kauffman Stadium. It will also include on-field and in-stadium activities, and radio promotions.

For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.