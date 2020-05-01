Royals take the crown in May on FOX Sports Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 1, 2020) – FOX Sports Kansas City will re-air the Royals’ 2015 championship run over the next three weeks. It starts Monday, May 4, with Game 2 of the ALDS vs. Houston. Game 4, featuring the Royals’ massive eighth-inning comeback, airs Tuesday. The decisive Game 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 1, 2020) – FOX Sports Kansas City will re-air the Royals’ 2015 championship run over the next three weeks.

It starts Monday, May 4, with Game 2 of the ALDS vs. Houston. Game 4, featuring the Royals’ massive eighth-inning comeback, airs Tuesday. The decisive Game 5 from Kauffman Stadium follows on Wednesday.

The Royals’ four ALCS wins vs. Toronto air the following week, on May 11, 12, 13 and 15. The 2015 World Series – Games 1, 2, 4 and 5 – are scheduled for the week of May 18.

All games air at 7 p.m., and are the original national network telecasts.

These Royals Classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.