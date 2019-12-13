San Diego Padres and Gallagher announce strategic partnership

The San Diego Padres today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm. With this partnership, Gallagher becomes the official insurance broker, benefits consultant and risk management services partner of the Padres. Gallagher will have exclusive naming rights to Gallagher Square,

With this partnership, Gallagher becomes the official insurance broker, benefits consultant and risk management services partner of the Padres. Gallagher will have exclusive naming rights to Gallagher Square, which has previously been known as the Park at the Park, as well as The Gallagher Chairman's Club, the all-new premium entertainment experience located next to the Padres Ownership suite.

And in time for the holiday season, Gallagher is the co-presenting sponsor of the Padres Holiday Giving Tour, an annual San Diego community outreach event.

"The Padres are delighted to partner with Gallagher, a company dedicated to helping clients and communities thrive for over 90 years," said Erik Greupner, Padres President of Business Operations. "We share a commitment to the Padres franchise and the broader San Diego community through programs like our Holiday Giving Tour presented by Gallagher. The experience for our fans in Gallagher Square will remain unique among all MLB ballparks and we are excited to debut The Gallagher Chairman's Club on Opening Day 2020."

"We're very excited and honored to participate in this partnership with the San Diego Padres," said Chris Mead, Gallagher's Chief Marketing Officer. "Gallagher is a global insurance broker and benefits consultant with hundreds of clients and employees throughout the greater San Diego area. We are proud to partner with a nationally-known baseball franchise that shares Gallagher's strong commitment to support the community."

The Gallagher Square is just beyond the Petco Park outfield fence, and is a unique component of the Petco Park experience. The 2.7 acre family-friendly space features a Little League field, picnic hill, kids play area, the Sycuan Stage and spectacular views of the field.