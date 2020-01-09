Shane Farrell named Amateur Scouting Director

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce that Shane Farrell has been hired as Amateur Scouting Director. Farrell was previously a West Coast Crosschecker with the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Cubs’ front office in 2012 as an Amateur Scouting Assistant before becoming an Area Scout in 2017. Originally from Westlake,

Farrell was previously a West Coast Crosschecker with the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Cubs’ front office in 2012 as an Amateur Scouting Assistant before becoming an Area Scout in 2017. Originally from Westlake, OH, he was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 46th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. Farrell graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, WV, and is the son of former Blue Jays Manager, John Farrell.