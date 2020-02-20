Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic to Be Televised on AT&T Sportsnet and Streamed Nationally on MLB.com 

HOUSTON, TX — The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, held at Minute Maid Park from Feb. 28-March 1, will be televised by AT&T SportsNet and streamed on Astros.com, MLB.com, the AT&T SportsNet app and the MLB At Bat app. All nine games, which will be called by

HOUSTON, TX — The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, held at Minute Maid Park from Feb. 28-March 1, will be televised by AT&T SportsNet and streamed on Astros.com, MLB.com, the AT&T SportsNet app and the MLB At Bat app. All nine games, which will be called by Brett Dolan and Pat Combs, will air live on AT&T SportsNet, in the Astros five-state viewing area, and on mobile platforms. Fans are asked to check local listings for more information.

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic will feature all Big 12 and SEC programs, including Baylor, Oklahoma (#16 per _Baseball America_), Texas, Arkansas (#11), LSU (#13) and Missouri. The 2020 field is one of the best in the 20-year history of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic and it’s the second time for the tournament to boast a Big 12 vs. SEC theme. The tournament last did so in 2017, which garnered the highest attendance in tournament history, as over 53,000 fans entered the turnstiles of Minute Maid Park that year.

LSU was a part of that 2017 field and returns this year for their third appearance in the tournament. Prior to 2017, LSU debuted in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in 2015, a team that featured junior shortstop Alex Bregman, who ended up as the second overall pick in the MLB Draft that season. The Tigers are coming off an appearance in the Super Regionals and have won NCAA Regionals in four of the last five seasons.

The University of Texas returns to Minute Maid Park for the first time since the 2014 tournament and for their ninth time in school history. Texas, which historically played in the tournament every even year prior to 2014, now returns under Head Coach David Pierce, who has coached at the College Classic in 10 different seasons while at his previous coaching stops, Sam Houston State (2014) and Rice (2003-11). Notable Longhorns to play at the College Classic include Taylor Jungmann and Brandon Workman, who headlined Texas’ rotation at the 2010 field.

LSU and Texas will play on Friday night, Feb. 28, scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Arkansas will continue their trend of appearing in the tournament once every four years, as they will make their third appearance in the College Classic (also, 2012, 2016). Among the six 2020 participants, Arkansas advanced the farthest in last year’s NCAA tournament, making it all the way to the College World Series. In their first appearance at the College Classic in 2012, the pitching staff was led by Ryne Stanek, who would go on to become a first-round pick of the Rays in 2013.

College Classic staple, Baylor, returns for their second consecutive year in the tournament and their 12th overall. The Bears are coming off another great year in the Big 12, as they finished second in the conference in regular season play, before advancing to the Regionals. Baylor’s signature moment in the College Classic came in 2011, as sophomore Max Muncy connected for a walkoff grand slam in a 12-8 win over Rice.

Missouri and Oklahoma are both making their second appearance in the tournament, with Missouri appearing in the 2010 field and Oklahoma in 2008. Missouri’s 2010 squad had five players drafted that season, including Big Leaguers Brett Nicholas and Nick Tepesch. Oklahoma’s 2008 team produced Chase Anderson, who made 27 starts for the Brewers in 2019.

Overall, the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic has hosted over 30 programs in its 20-year history and has seen a multitude of future Major Leaguers participate, including All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer (UCLA in 2009), David Price (Vanderbilt in 2007), Matt Carpenter (TCU in 2006) and Anthony Rendon (Rice from 2009-11) to name a few. In last year’s MLB Draft alone, 85 former tournament participants were selected.

TICKET INFORMATION

Adult and youth daily tickets and three-day tournament passes are available online at Astros.com/CollegeClassic. Fans can purchase premium tickets or group tickets, for groups of 20 or more, by calling 713-259-8030. Daily tickets purchased in advance are available for $20 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 14 and under). Three-day tournament passes can be purchased for $42 for adults and $24 for youth. Select parking in the Astros controlled lots will be sold for $15 and $10 (Lot A, Lots B and C). Diamond parking will be available for purchase during the tournament.

For interest in hosting a special event at the ballpark over the weekend, please call 713-259-8800. Student tickets will also be available for the tournament, but will only be sold at the Astros box office.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Schedule*

Friday, Feb. 28

Missouri vs. Baylor, 11:05 a.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 3:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Texas vs. LSU, 7:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

Oklahoma vs. Missouri, 11:05 a.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

LSU vs. Baylor, 3:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Arkansas vs. Texas, 7:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Sunday, March 1

Oklahoma vs. LSU, 11:05 a.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Missouri vs. Texas, 3:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

Baylor vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, MLB.com

(home teams listed second)

* - times subject to change

The 2020 tournament marks the fifth year for it to carry the name Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, which has been set forth by a multi-year naming rights agreement between the Astros Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children®. The Astros Foundation operates the tournament and will donate a portion of each ticket sale directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children as well as provide other fundraising and awareness opportunities.

About the Houston Astros Foundation

The Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros, seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. Our cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system with locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Our staff is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Within these broad service lines, many types of care are provided. For example, some locations offer reconstructive plastic surgery, treatment for craniofacial abnormalities or care for sports injuries. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.