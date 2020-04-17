Sonny Gray & Michael Lorenzen contribute to $30K donation for the Freestore Foodbank

Reds pitchers Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen contributed to a $30,000 donation for Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank to distribute food to children in need. Their donation is part of nearly $1 million raised by over 50 Major League players representing all 30 MLB teams and the Home Plate Project, a partnership

Reds pitchers Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen contributed to a $30,000 donation for Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank to distribute food to children in need.

Their donation is part of nearly $1 million raised by over 50 Major League players representing all 30 MLB teams and the Home Plate Project, a partnership between Major League Baseball, Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation and _Big League Impact_, which was founded by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, and is currently led by Wainwright and Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson.

“We’re glad to be able to help the Home Plate Project in its effort to support childhood hunger prevention,” said Reds pitcher Sonny Gray. “We also thank Garth Brooks’ Teammates For Kids Foundation and Big League Impact for taking the lead in this project and allowing us to help provide food to those who need it most.”

The donation to the Freestore Foodbank comes at a time when local food needs have increased exponentially due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“We are very appreciative of the donations by Michael and Sonny and all the MLB players coordinated by the Home Plate Project,” said Kurt Reiber, Freestore Foodbank President and CEO. “These funds will allow us to provide 90,000 meals to children and families in need.”

For more information on how to help the Freestore Foodbank, visit www.freestorefoodbank.org.