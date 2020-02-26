South Florida youth invited to Miami Marlins complimentary clinic presented by Nike on Sunday, March 1

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are inviting the South Florida youth baseball and softball community to a complimentary Miami Marlins Youth Clinic presented by NIKE for athletes ages 7-14 on Sunday, March 1. Players and prospects from the Miami Marlins will become coaches and lead the activities for approximately 200

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are inviting the South Florida youth baseball and softball community to a complimentary Miami Marlins Youth Clinic presented by NIKE for athletes ages 7-14 on Sunday, March 1. Players and prospects from the Miami Marlins will become coaches and lead the activities for approximately 200 kids. The event, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., will feature fielding drills, running the bases and a home run derby. All activities will take place on the same field where the Miami Marlins practice!

Space for the complimentary event is limited, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged at Marlins.com/PlayBallST.

WHAT: Miami Marlins Youth Clinic presented by NIKE

WHO: Miami Marlins Players and Prospects

Billy The Marlin

WHERE: Miami Marlins Player Development Complex

4751 Main Street, Jupiter, FL, 33458

WHEN: Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m.

For more information on the Miami Marlins Youth Baseball and Softball initiatives, please visit Marlins.com/PlayBall.