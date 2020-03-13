St. Louis Cardinals Announce Events Impacted by Delayed Start of Baseball Season 

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 13, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals are announcing a list of events impacted following Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the start of the regular season by at least two-weeks in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. At Busch Stadium, the following events have been postponed

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 13, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals are announcing a list of events impacted following Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the start of the regular season by at least two-weeks in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At Busch Stadium, the following events have been postponed until further notice:

Busch Stadium Tours

Cardinals 5k

CAP Education Programs at Busch Stadium

Updates on Tickets:

With regard to questions about ticketing issues, the St. Louis Cardinals indicate that, while the start of the 2020 regular season has been delayed, no games have been cancelled.

Major League Baseball is working on a variety of contingency plans with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible. At this time, fans should retain their game tickets, and await further direction as details are being finalized.

Visit cardinals.com/update for information related to scheduling updates of the 2020 regular season.