Statement from Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter

“We support the Commissioner’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at least two weeks. This is an unprecedented time and this is certainly an unprecedented decision that was made in the best interest of players, fans and communities across the country. We urge everyone to continue to exercise the preventive measures set forth by the CDC and stay informed regarding the latest developments on this virus. The Miami Marlins will make additional announcements, including those regarding ticket information, as details become available.”