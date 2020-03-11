Statement from Oakland A’s on city of Oakland and Alameda County’s directive to prohibit major public gatherings at Oakland Coliseum through March

We are unwavering in our support of public health, and ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority. Following the City of Oakland and Alameda County’s announcement today prohibiting public gatherings of 1,000 people or more through the end of March, the Oakland A’s are working with Major

We are unwavering in our support of public health, and ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority. Following the City of Oakland and Alameda County’s announcement today prohibiting public gatherings of 1,000 people or more through the end of March, the Oakland A’s are working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for our games that will be impacted at the Oakland Coliseum.

We will provide more information about our plans for the games, including our ticket policy for impacted games, as soon as possible.