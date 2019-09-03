Press release: Statement from principal owner Stuart Sternberg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In response to the memo sent by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman earlier today, Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg issued the following statement: “We agree generally with Mayor Kriseman’s characterization of our months of conversations, though we would like to clarify two points. First, we do

“We agree generally with Mayor Kriseman’s characterization of our months of conversations, though we would like to clarify two points. First, we do not agree that this is the best path forward. Second, we asked for the opportunity to explore this concept with both St. Petersburg and Montreal, and with Tampa and Montreal.

“We recognize that we must now consider our post-2027 options and all that entails, and we remain steadfast in our belief that the Sister City concept is deserving of serious consideration.”