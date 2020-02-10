Statement from the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In response to the Tampa Bay Rays meeting with officials from the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County this afternoon, the Rays have issued the following statement: “Today, we took a meaningful step toward securing the future of Rays baseball in Tampa Bay beyond 2027. We

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In response to the Tampa Bay Rays meeting with officials from the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County this afternoon, the Rays have issued the following statement:

“Today, we took a meaningful step toward securing the future of Rays baseball in Tampa Bay beyond 2027. We appreciate Mayor Castor and Commissioner Hagan’s leadership and look forward to a continued dialogue with City and County stakeholders. We remain focused on the Sister City concept and unwavering in our commitment to work in partnership with the community as this process moves forward.”