'Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic' & celebrity readers to debut Tonight on @philliephanatic Instagram

Get the kids ready! The Phillie Phanatic is launching a weekly “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m., live on @philliephanatic on Instagram. The new, virtual event will feature a celebrity reader from the Phillies who will read a book from the popular Phanatic book

Get the kids ready!

The Phillie Phanatic is launching a weekly “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m., live on @philliephanatic on Instagram.

The new, virtual event will feature a celebrity reader from the Phillies who will read a book from the popular Phanatic book series – with the Phillie Phanatic’s help. Phillies manager Joe Girardi and his wife, Kim, will have the honor of being the first celebrity readers.

To be part of the fun, fans should follow @philliephanatic on Instagram, where they will then be able to watch “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic,” live each Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.