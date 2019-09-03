Sun Devil Duals comes to Chase Field on January 11

PHOENIX –Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment will host Sun Devil Duals wrestling event at Chase Field on January 11, 2020. The event features wrestling teams from Arizona State University (currently ranked 4th in the nation), Iowa State University (currently ranked 11th in the nation), Harvard University and Campbell University. Tickets

PHOENIX –Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment will host Sun Devil Duals wrestling event at Chase Field on January 11, 2020. The event features wrestling teams from Arizona State University (currently ranked 4th in the nation), Iowa State University (currently ranked 11th in the nation), Harvard University and Campbell University. Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.dbacksevents.com/sundevilduals.

The event will feature two sessions as follows:

Session 1

11:00 a.m. - Match 1: ASU vs. Harvard; Match 2: Iowa State vs. Campbell

1:00 p.m. – Match 3: ASU vs. Campbell; Match 4: Iowa State vs. Harvard

Session 2

5:00 p.m. – Match 5: Campbell vs. Harvard

7:00 p.m. – Match 6: ASU vs. Iowa State

The mat will be set up behind home plate on the field with seating in the lower bowl and specialized seating matside. General admission for Session 1 is $15 and $20 for Session 2 or $30 for all Sessions. Upgrades are available for $60 to sit matside. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dbacksevents.com/sundevilduals.