Team Toronto Fund created

As COVID-19 has brought the Toronto sports landscape and entire GTA community unforeseen challenges, team presidents Mark Shapiro of the Blue Jays, Brendan Shanahan of the Maple Leafs, Masai Ujiri of the Raptors, and Bill Manning of TFC and the Argonauts have teamed up and are personally contributing and leading the charge for their clubs to create a special assistance fund to further assist arena/stadium and support staff for their respective organizations should they be in need of extra financial assistance during this very difficult time.

The Team Toronto Fund will see team management, coaches, and players from all five teams contribute to the fund to provide additional aid to the many workers that support them each and every day and night.

“As the entire world grapples with the challenging effects of COVID-19, our Toronto sports community must band together and support each other,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “No matter the outcome of the game, our staff are often the people Toronto fans remember most about their trip to the ballpark, field, or arena – for their smiles, helping hands, and passion. It is an honour to join my counterparts and exceptional sports leaders in our city to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of all our game day staff.”