Teammates, colleagues remember Bob Watson

HOUSTON, TX- The Astros family lost a true icon yesterday with the passing of Bob Watson, who was 74. Below are comments that reflect the impact that Bob had on those that knew him:

“Bob Watson was a remarkable man, someone that was highly respected. As a player, he was an All-Star and one of the best to ever wear an Astros uniform. As an executive, he was a groundbreaker, setting a shining example for all of us. Whitney and I are extremely grateful for his many contributions, not only to the Astros organization, but to the game of baseball. When I first met Bob, I asked him what he’d like to do with the Astros. His reply was simply that he wanted to give back. Bob will be missed, but his legacy will live on, at our Astros Youth Academy, and beyond.”

Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane

“Bob Watson was a highly accomplished figure in our National Pastime and a deeply respected colleague for those of us at Major League Baseball. He was an All-Star during his 19-year Major League career and a groundbreaking executive in the front office. Bob rose up to become general manager of the Astros in 1993 and made history as the first African American GM of a World Series Champion with the 1996 Yankees. He then oversaw all On-Field Operations for the Commissioner’s Office and played a pivotal role in USA Baseball’s success internationally, including its Olympic Gold Medal in the 2000 Sydney Games. But I will always remember the outstanding example that Bob set for others, his years of model service to the Baseball Assistance Team and the courage with which he met his health challenges in recent years. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Carol, their children and his many friends and admirers across our game.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

“So sorry about the loss of Bob “The Bull” Watson. He was one of the guys that was so kind to me when I first came up to the big leagues with the Braves. One time, after a game, he picked me up and talked to me about how to drive in runs. After that, we became friends and talked often. He was a run producer and a competitor that played hard. He lived his life the way a man should. Always clean cut, straightforward and direct. He remained the same when he got to the league office. Even though we were friends, when I managed, he probably fined me as heavily as anyone. I nicknamed him Judge Dredd in jest. I think he kind of liked that name. I’m sorry to see him go. We truly lost one of the finest guys, not only in baseball, but in life.”

Astros Manager Dusty Baker

“Bob was a great, great person. We grew up in the same area and played in the same leagues, although he was a bit ahead of me. When I got to Houston, Bob was one of my leaders and was one of the most intelligent guys in the league. He was a calming influence for me and some of the other young players and really kept us out of trouble. For his career, he was one of the most accomplished guys ever. He played, he coached, he was a GM and he worked for the league office. And, he did it all with class and dignity. Bob will be greatly missed.”

** Astros teammate Enos Cabell**

“Bob was a special man. I knew when he came to join me on the Astros he was a special individual and would go far in this game. He leaves an impact on all the people he spent time with. I spent a couple of hours with him (recently). He always called me the Pea. RIP. “

Hall of Famer and Astros teammate Joe Morgan

“Bob was a tremendous competitor who would always give you a battle when you faced him. He gave his life to the game of baseball as a player, front office executive and ambassador for baseball. He was a incredible human being and a great family man. He will be missed.”

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan

“Bob Watson got his nickname, “The Bull”, because of his enormous physical strength. That helped him accomplish many things as a player. But you also have to be strong mentally and emotionally to overcome the challenges you face after your playing career is over. This strength, along with a proud, but yet humble personality, took him to the top of baseballs’ hierarchy. The people that hire you are a good gauge of these attributes. He will be sorely missed. Godspeed to my friend Bob Watson.”

Astros Teammate Larry Dierker

“So sad learning about the passing of Bob Watson. Over the years, Bob would take me to lunch and share his wisdom. He was always quick to text a word of encouragement, pass on knowledge or teach from experience. My condolences to Carol, Keith and Kelley.”

Astros Executive Advisor Reid Ryan

“Bob was a good friend and a valued member of our board for a number of years. He delivered B.A.T.’s message to the players during our Spring Training fundraising meetings and was always so kind and compassionate to our applicants’ needs. Bob was one of the all-time greats on the field and, most importantly, to those in the Baseball Family away from it. No one was more deserving of the B.A.T. Lifetime Achievement Award, which we were honored to present to him in 2017. He will be dearly missed.”

B.A.T. Executive Director Erik Nilsen