Texas Rangers 2020 Job Fairs For Seasonal Employment Scheduled For Tuesday, January 14 And Saturday, January 18

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers will hold a pair of Job Fairs this week for seasonal employment at the new Globe Life Field opening in March 2020.

The Job Fairs will take place, TOMORROW, Tuesday, January 14 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 18 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington—Tuesday in the All You Can Eat Area behind the right field “Home Run Porch” and Saturday in the Rebecca Creek Club on the left field concourse.

Individuals 16 years and older interested in 2020 seasonal positions at Globe Life Field can receive information, submit on-line applications, and receive interviews and screenings at both Job Fairs. Seasonal positions available for the 2020 baseball season include the following areas:

ADA Shuttle Drivers

Promotions Staff

Concierge Services

Rangers Authentic Staff

Globe Life Field Tour Guides

Rangers Youth Academy Coaches

Guest Services Representatives

Security

Mascot Assistance Staff

Texas 2 Split Raffle Sellers

Medics/First Aid

Ticket Office Assistants

Parking Lot Attendants

Youth Ballpark Announcers/Concessions

Parking Lot Cone Crew

Program Sellers

Parking for the Job Fairs is available in Lot B at the corner of Stadium Drive and Randol Mill Road. Individuals attending the Tuesday night Job Fair should enter Globe Life Park through the All You Can Eat entrance on Randol Mill Road adjacent to the First Base Box Office. Individuals attending the Saturday afternoon Job Fair should enter Globe Life Park through the Rebecca Creek Club entrance on Ballpark Way.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com/job opportunities.

LIMITED NUMBER OF GLOBE LIFE PARK SEATS STILL AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

A limited number of Globe Life Park in Arlington seats that were removed for the facility’s reconfiguration are still available for sale while supplies last. The seats are being sold as pairs only at $600 per pair. Please note that all pairs of seats will be sold as non-location specific. To order seats, please contact authentics@texasrangers.com.

RANGERS HOT STOVE AT TEXAS LIVE! FEATURES

PITCHERS JESSE CHAVEZ AND NICK GOODY ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live! returns on Thursday, January 16 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Rangers relief pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody will be on hand to sign free autographs beginning at 7:30 p.m. 105.3 The FAN will broadcast live from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with Jared Sandler hosting Rangers Hot Stove from 7:00-8:00 p.m. The event, which is taking place every Thursday evening in January, is held in the Miller Tavern at Texas Live!.