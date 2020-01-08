Texas Rangers Announce 2020 Game Times 

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced the club’s 2020 home and road game times. The official 2020 regular season schedule with times was released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday. With the move to Globe Life Field, the Rangers are making an adjustment in times for most weekend home games

With the move to Globe Life Field, the Rangers are making an adjustment in times for most weekend home games in 2020. Texas will start the majority of its Saturday home games (10 of 13) at 6:05 p.m. CT The exceptions will be three Saturday starts at 3:05 p.m. CT due to national television schedule restrictions: May 30 vs, Oakland, June 13 vs, Cleveland, and July 4 vs. the Chicago White Sox. Most Saturday home games had previously been 7:05 p.m. CT starts.

In addition, the Rangers will start Sunday afternoon home games 30 minutes earlier than in previous years at 1:35 p.m. CT. The season finale on Sunday, September 27 vs. Seattle will be a Major League Baseball mandated 2:05 p.m. CT start.

“Globe Life Field gives us the option to have earlier start times on weekends,” said Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations Rob Matwick. “We think these adjustments will be very convenient for our fans.”

The regular starting times for weekday home games will once again be 7:05 p.m. CT for night games and 1:05 p.m. CT for day games. The Rangers have scheduled 3:05 p.m. CT starts for three weekday home games, including the Globe Life Field regular season opener on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. The other 3:05 p.m. weekday games are Wednesday, April 15 vs. the New York Yankees and Thursday, May 28 against the Washington Nationals.

All game times are subject to change pending additions in the schedule of national television games. The complete 2020 schedule is attached.