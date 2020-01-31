Rangers Academy notebook: Schedule announced for high school baseball and softball games at Academy

The Texas Rangers today announced the schedule of Dallas ISD high school baseball and softball games to be played at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota. For the third straight year, Pinkston High School baseball and softball teams will call the Academy

For the third straight year, Pinkston High School baseball and softball teams will call the Academy home. Sunset High School baseball will play its home games at the Academy, and the Sunset softball squad will join them in playing their 2020 home games at the facility.

Thomas Jefferson High School baseball and softball teams will play their home games at the Academy for the first time in 2020 due to the damage their fields sustained from the tornadoes that hit Dallas in October 2019.

Students at Thomas Jefferson were moved to Edison Middle School for classes following the damage to their own campus. The Edison campus is located near the Rangers Academy, and the Thomas Jefferson baseball and softball coaches got in contact with Academy director Juan Leonel Garciga about practicing at the facility.

“Seeing what those kids were dealing with, the opportunity for us to step up and help make things a little easier related to their athletics was a responsibility we took very seriously,” Garciga said. “These kids have enough challenges related to their school and home life, so we wanted to try and make their baseball and softball escape run as smoothly as possible to set them up for success and a positive experience.”

Thomas Jefferson softball head coach Terry Mercer said his team is looking forward to the opportunity.

“They were excited because we were going from a point where we didn’t know where we were going to practice and what that was going to look like, and a point too where we were going to have to play all of our games on the road, which would be difficult,” Mercer said. “It’s always good to have those home games and have your parents, family, and friends come and support you. It’s a huge, huge blessing to us.”

Winter Academy Training Program

The Winter Academy Training Program is underway. Programming runs through February 27.

Monday and Wednesday sessions will be for 18U baseball and softball players and run from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be for 12U baseball and softball players and from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Registration is available at texasrangers.com/academy.