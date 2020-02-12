Texas Rangers Youth Academy team to compete in youth baseball tournament at Andre Dawson Classic this weekend
Youth baseball teams from Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and New Orleans will compete in the inaugural “New Orleans MLB Youth Academy 12U Tournament,” held in connection to the collegiate baseball tournament Andre Dawson Classic, at the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Pontchartrain Park this weekend from Friday, February 14th until Sunday, February 16th. This competitive tournament will give participating kids an opportunity to attend the games featuring Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) including being recognized prior to the contest between Grambling State University and the University of New Orleans on Saturday, February 15th.
In addition to the on-field experience, inaugural tournament will provide participants a glimpse into the legacy of HBCUs, as well as present HBCUs as viable options for both academics and athletics.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
- Team MLB 12U Select – MLB New Orleans Youth Academy
(New Orleans, La.)
Chicago White Sox ACE (White) (Chicago, Ill.)
Big Easy Batmen
(New Orleans, La.)
- Texas Rangers Academy – Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy
(Dallas, Texas)
Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) (Chicago, Ill.)
St. Bernard Travel Team
(New Orleans, La.)
TOURNAMENT PLAY – Friday, February 14**th** – Sunday, February 16**th**
Below is the tournament schedule (all times CT):
Date
Time
Teams
Location
Feb. 14
5:30p.m.
Team MLB vs Texas Rangers Academy
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 14
5:30p.m.
Big Easy Batmen vs St. Bernard Travel Team
Pontchartrain Park
Feb. 14
7:30p.m.
Chicago White Sox White ACE (White) vs Team MLB
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 14
7:30p.m.
Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) vs St. Bernard Travel Team
Pontchartrain Park
Date
Time
Teams
Location
Feb. 15
10:00a.m.
Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) vs Big Easy Batmen Travel Team
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 15
10:00a.m.
Chicago White Sox ACE (White) vs Texas Rangers Academy
Pontchartrain Park
Feb. 15
12:00p.m.
Team MLB vs Chicago White Sox ACE (Black)
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 15
12:00p.m.
Chicago White Sox ACE (White) vs Big Easy Batmen
Pontchartrain Park
Feb. 15
2:00p.m.
Texas Rangers Academy vs St. Bernard Travel Team
New Orleans MLBYA
Date
Time
Teams
Location
Feb. 16
8:00a.m.
GAME 1 of Quarterfinals – 4th seed vs 5th seed
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 16
8:00a.m.
GAME 2 of Quarterfinals – 3rd seed vs 6th seed
Pontchartrain Park
Feb. 16
10:00a.m.
Semifinals – 1st seed vs winner of GAME 1
New Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 16
10:00a.m.
Semifinals – 2nd seed vs winner of GAME 2
Pontchartrain Park
Feb. 16
12:00p.m.
Championship Game
New Orleans MLBYA
WHERE: **New Orleans MLB Youth Academy,** 6403 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA, 70122
Pontchartrain Park Baseball Field, 6500 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126