Texas Rangers Youth Academy team to compete in youth baseball tournament at Andre Dawson Classic this weekend

Youth baseball teams from Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and New Orleans will compete in the inaugural “New Orleans MLB Youth Academy 12U Tournament,” held in connection to the collegiate baseball tournament Andre Dawson Classic, at the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Pontchartrain Park this weekend from Friday, February 14th until Sunday, February 16th. This competitive tournament will give participating kids an opportunity to attend the games featuring Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) including being recognized prior to the contest between Grambling State University and the University of New Orleans on Saturday, February 15th.

In addition to the on-field experience, inaugural tournament will provide participants a glimpse into the legacy of HBCUs, as well as present HBCUs as viable options for both academics and athletics.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Team MLB 12U Select – MLB New Orleans Youth Academy

(New Orleans, La.)

Chicago White Sox ACE (White) (Chicago, Ill.)

Big Easy Batmen

(New Orleans, La.)

Texas Rangers Academy – Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy

(Dallas, Texas)

Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) (Chicago, Ill.)

St. Bernard Travel Team

(New Orleans, La.)

TOURNAMENT PLAY – Friday, February 14**th** – Sunday, February 16**th**

Below is the tournament schedule (all times CT):

Date

Time

Teams

Location

Feb. 14

5:30p.m.

Team MLB vs Texas Rangers Academy

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 14

5:30p.m.

Big Easy Batmen vs St. Bernard Travel Team

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 14

7:30p.m.

Chicago White Sox White ACE (White) vs Team MLB

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 14

7:30p.m.

Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) vs St. Bernard Travel Team

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 15

10:00a.m.

Chicago White Sox ACE (Black) vs Big Easy Batmen Travel Team

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 15

10:00a.m.

Chicago White Sox ACE (White) vs Texas Rangers Academy

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 15

12:00p.m.

Team MLB vs Chicago White Sox ACE (Black)

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 15

12:00p.m.

Chicago White Sox ACE (White) vs Big Easy Batmen

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 15

2:00p.m.

Texas Rangers Academy vs St. Bernard Travel Team

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 16

8:00a.m.

GAME 1 of Quarterfinals – 4th seed vs 5th seed

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 16

8:00a.m.

GAME 2 of Quarterfinals – 3rd seed vs 6th seed

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 16

10:00a.m.

Semifinals – 1st seed vs winner of GAME 1

New Orleans MLBYA

Feb. 16

10:00a.m.

Semifinals – 2nd seed vs winner of GAME 2

Pontchartrain Park

Feb. 16

12:00p.m.

Championship Game

New Orleans MLBYA

WHERE: **New Orleans MLB Youth Academy,** 6403 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA, 70122

Pontchartrain Park Baseball Field, 6500 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126