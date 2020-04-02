The Atlanta Braves will celebrate virtual “At Home” opener this Friday, April 3, at 5:30 P.M.

ATLANTA (April 2, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves continue to connect and engage with fans as communities navigate the effect of COVID-19. In times of crisis, sports remain a constant outlet for escape and community. This Friday at 5:30 p.m., the team will host a virtual “At Home” Opener with

This Friday at 5:30 p.m., the team will host a virtual “At Home” Opener with a strong lineup of content and hosted by Braves in-game emcee Mark Owens. The 90-minute program will run across most Braves social platforms (Braves YouTube, Facebook and Los Bravos Facebook) and feature:

Interviews with Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos

Messages from Braves players

The national anthem performed by Timothy Miller

In-game elements which Braves fans love – The Home Depot Tool Race, RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze and more

All this will lead up to FOX Sports South airing the 2019 Braves Home Opener versus the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m.

The Braves will continue to engage with fans through their social platforms and broadcast partners to entertain and inform fans. The Braves have created reoccurring, tentpole initiatives to give fans their fill of baseball, even in the absence of live games. Programming includes access to throwback games, exclusive behind the scenes footage from the team’s 2020 Spring Training, and special messages from Braves players through social media channels.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves, along with their community and corporate partners, are continuing to come together and support first responders, healthcare workers, and those in the community that are affected by this pandemic. Two weeks ago, the team announced a $1 million relief fund for our game day workers and certain other affected members of our baseball community to help them in this time of need. Truist added an additional $250,000 to the fund and several season ticket holders and fans have also donated to help Braves gameday staff.

An overview of how the Braves are staying connected:

Braves Reoccurring Weekly Programming:

Mondays & Wednesdays for three weeks, beginning March 30: Hey Blooper (Braves YouTube)

Wednesdays:

Braves Play-by-Play presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors with Braves announcer, Ben Ingram (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)

Selfie with a Brave (Twitter)

Thursdays: Behind the Braves presented by Truist: Bonus Footage (Braves YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)

Fridays: Behind the Braves Facebook Watch Party presented by Truist (7 p.m. ET on Facebook)

Braves Classics: A look back at memorable Braves games which will be streamed on Braves Facebook and YouTube platforms on the anniversary of when the game was played. The Braves will also create ancillary programming to accompany each “Braves Classic” game to further immerse fans in the experience

Braves Classics will kick off with a look back at April 5, 2010, featuring Jason Heyward’s 3-run home run in his first major league at-bat.

Braves Specials:

Atlanta Braves “At Home” Opener: Friday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. (Braves YouTube, Facebook, and Los Bravos Facebook)

The Braves and Fox Sports Southeast broadcasters will produce a virtual Home Opener for fans to watch which will include Mark Owens as emcee, National Anthem by Timothy Miller, interviews with Braves players, coaches, Home Depot Tool Race, RaceTrac Beat the Freeze, etc. to air right before Fox Sports Southeast airs the 2019 Home Opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m.

Braves on Twitch: Braves to stream MLB’s The Show for fans to tune-in and watch. Additionally, Braves players will live stream as they play video games and participate in interviews.

Braves Bracket Jersey Challenge: Fans can vote for their favorite Braves jerseys through the years on all social platforms.

A-List Viewing Parties: Starting on Saturday, April 4, the Braves will host viewing parties of classic games for A-List Members (season ticket holders) on YouTube. The Braves will leverage the chat functionality to allow A-List Members to interact with each other and enjoy each other’s company while watching classic Braves games from home.

Partner Programming this week:

680 The Fan:

Beginning on April 1, they will air 2019 rebroadcasts Monday - Friday beginning at 9 p.m., Saturday and Sundays beginning at 1 p.m.

Monday – Friday, “Guys Night Out” with Braves Radio talent from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fox Sports South:

March 31 – July 5, 2019 game vs. Miami Marlins at 10 p.m.

April 2

June 11, 2019 game vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m.

August 7, 2019 game @ Minnesota Twins, 10 p.m.

July 19 game vs. Washington Nationals, 1 a.m.

Fox Sports Southeast:

April 3 – April 1, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

Activating digitally by having conversations with talent via Skype

Cumulus – Rock 100.5:

“Throwback Thursday” re-airing a classic game each Thursday (except this week, when they will air on what would have been the team’s home opener)

April 3 - Game 6 from the 1995 World Series, 7 p.m.

Braves Retail:

Every Monday, Braves Retail will release new Braves apparel and novelty items for men, women and kids via social media platforms (@BravesRetail Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook)

In light of the Braves Clubhouse Store being closed at this time, Braves fans can order gear through email ( [email protected] ) and phone (404-614-3300) during this time

Engaging fans on social media with participation games including "See a Braves Cap, Send a Braves Cap," and "Truist Park BINGO"

Offer giveaways to fans on social media each week