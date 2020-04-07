The Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC join together to #LightItBlue for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 7, 2020) – To thank area first responders, healthcare professionals and essential workers for their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC are joining many others in Kansas City and across the country to light national

In a letter signed by Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Sporting Kansas City Principal Owner Cliff Illig, they stated, “On behalf of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC, we invite you to help us light Kansas City blue this Thursday, April 9, in salute of the extraordinary, selfless and brave men and women who are fighting this pandemic 24 hours a day. The goal of this effort,” they continued, “is to create a global expression of support and gratitude to the healthcare and essential professionals who are saving lives around the clock, ‘toward creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.’”

All three teams will display the campaign logo on their digital boards at their respective stadiums.

The effort was created in late March in the United Kingdom as major landmarks were lit throughout the country to support their healthcare providers.

Fans are also encouraged to show their support during the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour by lighting their homes blue and by using the hashtags #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue on social media. “Our hope is that Greater Kansas City will participate in support of the extraordinary first responders who are putting their lives on the line each and every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Sherman, Hunt and Illig.