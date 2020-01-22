The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies Welcome Scott Credit Union as Newest Tenant to Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, MO (January 22, 2020) – The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies announced today that Scott Credit Union is the latest tenant to join the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village. Scott Credit Union is slated to open a new branch within The PwC Pennant Building this

ST. LOUIS, MO (January 22, 2020) – The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies announced today that Scott Credit Union is the latest tenant to join the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village. Scott Credit Union is slated to open a new branch within The PwC Pennant Building this April.

“Our Ballpark Village location will be in the heart of the action with Cardinals games, the events at Ballpark Village, and with the new apartment tower that is part of the development,” said Frank Padak, President & CEO, Scott Credit Union. “Downtown St. Louis is growing and Ballpark Village is the place to be.”

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Scott Credit Union,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President, St. Louis Cardinals. “We appreciate their commitment to downtown St. Louis and the services they will provide to the fans, workers and visitors that come to Ballpark Village.”

Scott Credit Union is the first retail tenant to join the PwC Pennant Building, which also houses anchor tenant PwC, investment banking firm ButcherJoseph, and will soon be the home of FOX Sports Midwest. The PwC Pennant Building, which opened in Q4 of 2019, is part of a dynamic plan by the Cardinals and The Cordish Companies to transform the existing Ballpark Village dining and entertainment district into a vibrant 24/7 downtown neighborhood for St. Louis.

“It’s an honor for The Cordish Companies to welcome Scott Credit Union to Ballpark Village,” said Blake Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies. “Scott Credit Union joins a diverse mix of dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment-based concepts and will provide a great new amenity for our growing neighborhood.”

This 1200-square-foot location places Scott Credit Union in the heart of one of the most unique developments in professional sports. The branch’s design and visibility will go a long way to creating brand awareness for SCU in the Missouri market.

The Scott Credit Union Ballpark Village location will be a high-tech marketing showcase with a digital display wall, Interactive Teller Machines, and conversation spaces. The location will feature friendly and energetic Member Engagement Specialists to assist members with their banking needs. They will be available to engage with our members and assist them with their banking needs.

The Scott Credit Union Ballpark Village location will be a full-service branch that will be open extended hours to best serve people who are attending events at Ballpark Village and St. Louis Cardinals games. Scott Credit Union is planning to open the new location by opening day of the Cardinals 2020 season.

The location also will be equipped with a walk-up ATM that is available from outside the branch during off hours, and office space to allow our staff to meet with members when they need consultation about home loans or investments.

About Scott Credit Union

Scott Credit Union is a full-service, financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given $12 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the past 12 years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 17 area locations: Scott Air Force Base; East Belleville; Fairview Heights; Collinsville; O’Fallon; Edwardsville; Waterloo; Highland; West Belleville; Mascoutah; Troy; Wood River; Columbia; Ladue, MO; Crestwood, MO; Ferguson, MO; and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.

About Ballpark Village

Developed in partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, Ballpark Village is a dynamic dining and entertainment district located in the heart of St. Louis, MO next to Busch Stadium. The District features several premier dining and entertainment experiences, including anchors Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum, Budweiser Brew House and Beer Garden and FOX Sports Midwest Live!, a central gathering place and plaza featuring a stage for live concerts and performances, a state-of-the-art 40-foot high definition LED screen, a 200-seat restaurant and a VIP seating area – all under a 100-foot long retractable glass roof – one of the largest of its kind in the country. Ballpark Village hosts events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location. Based on the success of Phase 1, a second phase of Ballpark Village is currently underway. The 700,000 square foot expansion will complete a full build out of Clark Street, transforming it into a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood for downtown St. Louis. The district will include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower, One Cardinal Way; the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years; an upscale, full-service hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO; as well as additional retail and entertainment. For more information about Ballpark Village, please visit www.stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

About the St. Louis Cardinals

For more than a century, Cardinals baseball has been a source of excitement and civic pride. With 11 World Series Championships, 19 National League Pennants and a rich history of winning baseball by the storied franchise, St. Louisans bleed Cardinal Red. Since the ownership group led by Bill DeWitt Jr. purchased the Cardinals from Anheuser-Busch in 1996, the Cardinals have posted the fourth best record in the majors and advanced to the postseason 14 times, including two World Series Championships and four National League Pennants. Each year, the Cardinals are among the top teams in the MLB in terms of attendance and local TV rating. Forty-nine former Cardinals players, managers and executives are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. In 2019, the Cardinals drew more than 3.4 million fans to Busch Stadium. The team’s home market fan base spans a 10-state region, drawing a large number of visitors to St. Louis annually, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and helping local businesses.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies’ origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies’ prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore’s world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family’s core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.