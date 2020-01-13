The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – July 2 at GABP

Tickets for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Thursday, July 2 at Great American Ball Park) go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and reds.com/rock. Cincinnati Reds Season Ticket Members

Tickets for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Thursday, July 2 at Great American Ball Park) go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and reds.com/rock.

Cincinnati Reds Season Ticket Members have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets prior to the general public on-sale. Details have been communicated directly to Season Ticket Members.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in advance. Early access will also include access to Platinum Seats, Aisle Seats and VIP Packages.

With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The Stadium Tour produced by Live Nation sold out instantly in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver. The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows in Cincinnati, San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville and Cleveland.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced ... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger ... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” says Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

Added Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, “Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin”.

Poison’s Bret Michaels also added, _“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums”. _

For more information and a concert A-Z guest guide, visit reds.com/Rock.