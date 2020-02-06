Trident Deck Is All New Gathering Space For Fans At T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners are celebrating a part of franchise history with a new name for a new space at T-Mobile Park debuting for the 2020 season. Perched above the left field foul pole on the View Level, the space once known as Lookout Landing is now called the Trident Deck.

“We’ve taken an under-utilized space and turned it into a social gathering place that combines a modern rooftop bar with the feel of a cozy backyard. This new T-Mobile Park destination also provided an opportunity to celebrate a fun part of our franchise history by re-naming the area the “The Trident Deck” as the original trident logo continues to be a fan favorite,” said Kevin Martinez, Seattle Mariners Sr. Vice President Marketing & Communications.

The Trident Symbol

The trident has been part of the Seattle Mariners uniform since the beginning of the franchise. A stylized trident “M” appeared on the cap and as the first letter of “Mariners” on the front of the home jersey from 1977-1986. The trident “M” was reintroduced on Mariners merchandise in the mid-2000s as a throw-back style that has remained popular with fans.

The Mariners name, of course, refers to the Puget Sound’s nautical culture, and the trident has been associated with the sea since ancient times. The three pronged spear is often portrayed on statues and paintings of mythical gods Neptune (Roman God of the Sea) and Poseidon (Greek God of the Sea) and is still used for fishing.

Trident Deck

The décor of the Trident Deck features the original Mariners colors of royal blue and gold as well as photos of players from the early Mariners era and the Kingdome, the team’s home from 1977 until July 1999, when T-Mobile Park opened.

There are plans to add an Augmented Reality experience during the season that will let fans use their smartphones to scan a code and cycle through historical images of the Kingdome projected over the view of CenturyLink Field, which stands on the original site of the Kingdome.

The Trident Deck is on-trend with a movement in sports facilities to create more flexible spaces where fans can have social experiences in small group settings. The Trident Deck will be available for sale to groups of 75-150 guests, with prices ranging from $95-$120 per person, including food and beverage and View Level tickets. When not in use for group events, the Trident Deck will be open to all fans.

More information about reserving the Trident Deck, or other group hospitality spaces at T-Mobile Park, is available at Mariners.com/Hospitality, or by calling 206-346-4001.

T-Mobile Park Improvements

The renovation of the Trident Deck is part of the Mariners plans to spend almost $30 million this offseason on improvements and upgrades at T-Mobile Park for the 2020 season.

Other fan amenity upgrades include expansion of the Left Field Gate to add 15 additional points of entry; creation of an elevated Rooftop Boardwalk above the Home Plate Gate Rotunda on the View Level with destination concession stands, a new bar, kids activities and enhanced view areas; introduction of a new seating option in the First Base Terrace Club with Terrace Club Tables and Terrace Club Loge Boxes that provide an alternative to single seats in favor of small groups and social spaces for fans.

Mariners Lease Obligation

The 25-year lease the Mariners and Washington Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District signed prior to 2019 obligates the Mariners to operate, maintain and upgrade T-Mobile Park in first-class condition. The Mariners are required to submit one-year and 10-year capital expenditure plans to the PFD. The PFD reviews and approves all projects as part of their oversight obligation to ensure the publicly owned ballpark is kept in top condition. Under the current 10-year plan, the Mariners will spend $280.7 million on necessary improvements and upgrades at T-Mobile Park through 2029.