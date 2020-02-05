FOX Sports North, Entercom's WCCO Radio and Treasure Island Baseball Network team up to broadcast Twins Spring Training games

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN -- FOX Sports North, Entercom’s News Talk 830 WCCO Radio and the Treasure Island Baseball Network (TIBN) announced today the 2020 Minnesota Twins Spring Training telecast and radio broadcast schedules. FOX Sports North will telecast 12 Grapefruit League games for the defending American League Central Division Champions,

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN -- FOX Sports North, Entercom’s News Talk 830 WCCO Radio and the Treasure Island Baseball Network (TIBN) announced today the 2020 Minnesota Twins Spring Training telecast and radio broadcast schedules. FOX Sports North will telecast 12 Grapefruit League games for the defending American League Central Division Champions, while Entercom’s News Talk 830 WCCO will air 14 contests and the Treasure Island Baseball Network (TIBN) will broadcast 20 games.

• Twins Spring Training broadcast schedule

The 20 broadcasts will feature a mixture of play-by-play and analysis from TIBN radio broadcasters Cory Provus, Dan Gladden and Kris Atteberry, FOX Sports North broadcasters Dick Bremer and Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, as well as Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat. The Spring Training broadcast schedule is highlighted by radio coverage of the Twins vs. Detroit Tigers game hosted at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 7 -- the first Major League Baseball game to be played in the DR since 2000 Spring Training.

Twelve of the Twins’ Spring Training games will appear on TV, beginning with a 12:00 p.m. CT telecast on Sunday, February 23 when Minnesota faces the Toronto Blue Jays. There will be eight simulcasts featuring a combination of FOX Sports North cameras, graphics and replays, accompanied by analysis and play-by-play from TIBN talent Gladden or Kaat, and Bremer, Provus or Atteberry.

Entercom’s News Talk 830 WCCO will begin its broadcast schedule at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, February 21 as the Twins open their Spring Training schedule with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. The broadcast on Sunday, March 15 will feature a special presentation hosted by WCCO that will be dedicated to Sid Hartman’s 100th birthday. In addition, WCCO’s morning show, hosted by Lee, will air live from the 3rd baseline of Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex from February 19 to February 21, with weekday broadcasts from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CT including player interviews and features each day from Ft. Myers, Florida. Lee’s broadcasts will stream live on wccoradio.com and Radio.com, with additional content available on Facebook and Twitter.

All 20 Spring Training broadcasts are available to be streamed using a free MLB.com account at twinsbaseball.com.