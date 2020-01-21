Twins announce plans for 2020 ballpark pass ticket plan

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Returning a popular, flexible and affordable way for fans to come watch the defending American League Central Division champions play all season long at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins today announced their 2020 “Twins Pass” ticket plan, on sale now at twinsbaseball.com/twinspass or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Returning a popular, flexible and affordable way for fans to come watch the defending American League Central Division champions play all season long at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins today announced their 2020 “Twins Pass” ticket plan, on sale now at twinsbaseball.com/twinspass or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS. Available now through February 12 at a special price of $45 per month from April through September (the lowest monthly price point ever offered, equating to $3.38 per game over the entire season), the 2020 Twins Pass provides standing room, ballpark access – with the opportunity to upgrade on a game-by-game basis into select seat locations – for all Twins regular season home games, with the exception of the April 2 Home Opener.

Twins Pass game tickets will be delivered to fans directly via their mobile devices using the MLB Ballpark app, with a limit of five per customer. A Twins Pass ticket ensures Target Field access to 80 regular season games; additionally, plan members will have an opportunity to upgrade to a designated, discounted seat in select locations for that day’s game, while ticket inventory remains available.

The monthly fee increases to $49 for those who purchase beginning February 13. For more information, and to purchase a 2020 Twins Pass, please visit twinsbaseball.com/twinspass or call 1-800-33-TWINS.

Twins 2020 Schedule Highlights

The Twins’ 2020 schedule features 16 home games in the month of April, 13 in May, 16 in June, 10 in July, 14 in August and 12 in September, along with showcase weekend series against the Boston Red Sox (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (June 4-7), New York Yankees (June 18-21), Toronto Blue Jays (July 9-12) and Houston Astros (July 31-August 2). The home Interleague schedule includes the first-ever Target Field appearance by the San Francisco Giants (May 4-6), along with visits by the Milwaukee Brewers (June 16-17), the Colorado Rockies (June 26-28) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 28-29). The Twins will also play 37 games at Target Field against their AL Central Division rivals, including 10 vs. the Cleveland Indians and nine each against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.

Season Ticket Plans Available

To review all season ticket plan offerings for the 2020 regular season at Target Field, please visit twinsbaseball.com, or call the Twins Sales and Service Team at 612-375-7454.

Home Opener and April Games Available Now; Full 2020 Schedule On-Sale February 3

Tickets for the Twins’ 2020 Home Opener at Target Field presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers (Thursday, April 2 vs. the Oakland Athletics), along with all 16 April home games, are on sale now. Along with three games vs. Oakland (April 2-5), Minnesota’s opening month home slate features the first Target Field visit of 2020 by the Cleveland Indians (April 6-8) and the only scheduled appearance by the Boston Red Sox (April 24-26). The Twins also host the Detroit Tigers (April 17-19), while welcoming the Seattle Mariners for their lone scheduled trip (April 20-23). Please visit twinsbaseball.com or call 1-800-33-TWINS for tickets.

Single-game tickets for the Twins’ full 2020 home schedule will go on sale beginning Monday, February 3.