Twins donate $30,000 to the Sheridan Story, helping combat child food insecurity during Covid-19 crisis

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – In response to the impact on child food insecurity wrought by the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, most prominently the current cancellation of school across the state, the Minnesota Twins today announced a donation of $30,000 to The Sheridan Story, teaming with the local nonprofit’s board to match all gifts received yesterday (Wednesday, March 18) up to $125,000.

Every $100 given to The Sheridan Story makes it possible for 25 children to receive meals, meaning the Twins donation alone will provide a meal for 7,500 Minnesota kids in need.

“So many children in our state rely on school meals as their daily source of food; with this supply disrupted as schools are closed to combat coronavirus, it is up to the community to step up and make sure no kid goes hungry,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “In this time of incredible tumult and uncertainty, we are proud to join with The Sheridan Story and support their vision of Every Child, Every Meal.”

With all Minnesota K-12 schools closed from yesterday through at least March 27, children across the state whose primary source of food is in the form of school meals will face a substantial increase in food insecurity. Based out of the Twin Cities, The Sheridan Story is a nonprofit that works to combat hunger by filling the gaps to food access that children face on the weekend and in summers – and now, every day as the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

To donate, please visit thesheridanstory.org/coronavirus.