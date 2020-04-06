Twins, Fox Sports North And 830 WCCO Announce ‘Twins Classics’ Broadcast Schedule For Remainder Of April

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom station 830 WCCO, the flagship home of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the continued airing of “Twins Classics” throughout the remainder of April, along with new interactive features and the debut of two

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom station 830 WCCO, the flagship home of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the continued airing of “Twins Classics” throughout the remainder of April, along with new interactive features and the debut of two television specials. This month’s Classics lineup spotlights the Twins’ first World Series Championship in 1987 on 830 WCCO and the club’s 1991 World Series Championship on FOX Sports North. Coverage will also include all three Major League Baseball All-Star Games to be played in Minnesota (1965 and 1985 on FOX Sports North, and 2014 on 830 WCCO), along with memorable power-hitting feats from recent Twins history.

Retro Twingo

The Twins are introducing Retro Twingo, an exciting new game that will allow fans to play along with select FOX Sports North and social media broadcasts via the Ballpark app for iPhone and Android devices. Fans are invited to compete to win a pair of tickets to a future 2020 Twins regular season home game at Target Field. For more information and complete legal rules, please visit twinsbaseball.com/retrotwingo.

Twins Classics and New Specials on FOX Sports North

FOX Sports North’s April slate begins tonight, with Jim Thome delivering the Twins’ first-ever walk-off home run at Target Field with a two-run, 10th-inning blast to defeat the Chicago White Sox on August 17, 2010. Twins television play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer will provide live Twitter commentary during tonight’s Twins Classic; additional special guests slated to provide social media engagement in April include Twins Hall-of-Famer Kent Hrbek (April 11, for 1991 World Series Game 2), fan favorite and longtime radio announcer Dan Gladden (April 16, for 1991 World Series Game 6), National Baseball Hall-of-Famers Jack Morris (April 19, for 1991 World Series Game 7) and Paul Molitor (April 28, for 1985 All-Star Game), former Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins (May 1, for 2014 All-Star Game), Twins alumnus and All-Star shortstop Roy Smalley (April 25, for 1965 All-Star Game) and FOX Sports North personality Anthony LaPanta (April 10, for 1991 World Series Game 1).

Additionally, FOX Sports North will also debut two new half-hour television specials this month: The Pursuit – From Berlin to the Bigs, featuring Max Kepler (airing at 6:30 p.m. on April 22), and Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz (premiering April 29 at 6:30 p.m.).

Expanded Twins Classics on 830 WCCO

830 WCCO’s Twins Classics coverage has expanded to include Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., along with their regularly-scheduled historical games each Saturday at noon. Wednesday games will showcase a variety of contests from recent seasons, including Joe Mauer’s final game in a Twins uniform. Saturdays in April will highlight the Twins’ first title, airing Games 2, 6 and 7 of the 1987 World Series. Following each World Series broadcast, one of the Twins’ stars from the game will be featured in a live interview. All broadcasts will also be available via the 830 WCCO stream on RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the U.S. and the leader in local sports coverage.