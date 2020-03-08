Update on Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun

Surprise, Arizona -- Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth area by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias with two out in the first inning of Sunday’s game in Surprise. Calhoun was removed from the game and attended to by Rangers medical personnel before

Calhoun was removed from the game and attended to by Rangers medical personnel before being transported to Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

Calhoun underwent a CT scan as well as a further examination, which revealed that he has a fracture of his jaw. He is expected to undergo further evaluation on Monday. No other information is available at this time.

The Rangers defeated the Dodgers, 9-8 on Sunday afternoon.