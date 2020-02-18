What's new at Salt River Fields in 2020?

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Colorado Rockies this Saturday, Feb. 22 at Salt River Fields for the first Spring Training game of the 2020 season. Limited tickets remain for Saturday’s game. Fans will have much to look forward to at the award-winning Spring Training facility, including the

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Colorado Rockies this Saturday, Feb. 22 at Salt River Fields for the first Spring Training game of the 2020 season. Limited tickets remain for Saturday’s game. Fans will have much to look forward to at the award-winning Spring Training facility, including the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens and new food options.

The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River Fields will open to the public this Saturday and honors the brave US forces who were aboard the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The memorial is a to-scale outline of the USS Arizona ship that jets out into the lake and features more than 1,500 columns representing members who served on the ship at the time of the attack. As part of the memorial, the columns extend on land and is anchored by an enclosed relic center surrounded with seating features for reflection on the events that transpired. The columns will also illuminate at night providing a different atmosphere for everyone to enjoy. The memorial is located near the Home Plate lot at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

In addition to the memorial, fans can look forward to new items within the main stadium at Salt River Fields, including:

• New full LED scoreboard with state-of-the-art technology (replacing the original 2011 full LED scoreboard) • Bud Light Seltzer Lawn, including free sunscreen for all fans courtesy of Dignity Health • Ultra Terrace located along the third base line for fans to grab a cold beverage • Malibu Bar located in the left field area on the main concourse • Mustache Pretzels located behind home plate along the main concourse • Remodeled Team Shop with expanded footprint outside the D-backs’ main offices • D-backs’ team-specific facilities renamed the Banner Sports Medicine Performance Center

New food items available at Salt River Fields, include:

• Philly Cheesesteak - Grilled top sirloin steak shaved thin and mixed with fresh onions and peppers, topped with a traditional cheese sauce ... available at the grill carts at sections 210 and 216 • Nashville Hot Burger Basket - Flame grilled Angus beef topped with Nashville hot sauce, blue cheese, coleslaw and pickled jalapenos and onions. Served on a freshly baked bun with fries ...available near section 219 at the 101 Cattle Co • Beyond Meat Burger - A meatless patty grilled fresh and topped with smashed avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and tomato ... available at Home Plate Hot Dogs

Tickets for Spring Training games at Salt River Fields are still available at dbacks.com/spring.