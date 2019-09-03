White Sox agree to terms on one-year deal with James McCann

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.4-million contract with All-Star catcher James McCann. McCann, 29, hit .273 (120-439) with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 62 runs scored in 118 games last season, his first with the White Sox. He made his first

McCann, 29, hit .273 (120-439) with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 62 runs scored in 118 games last season, his first with the White Sox. He made his first career American League All-Star team and was the Sox first All-Star catcher since A.J. Pierzynski in 2006. McCann ranked among the AL catching leaders in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (3rd, .328), total bases (3rd, 202), extra-base hits (3rd, 45), slugging percentage (T3rd, .460) and RBI (4th).

McCann connected on two grand slams in 2019, tied for the most in the major leagues, and became just the third catcher in franchise history to hit multiple slams in a season. He was the White Sox winner of the Heart and Hustle Award presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

McCann was signed by Chicago as a free agent on December 19, 2018.