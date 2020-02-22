White Sox Agree to Terms With Leury García

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5-million contract with infielder Leury García, which includes a club option for 2021. Under terms of the agreement, García will receive $3.25 million in 2020, while the White Sox hold a $3.5-million option for 2021 with

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5-million contract with infielder Leury García, which includes a club option for 2021. Under terms of the agreement, García will receive $3.25 million in 2020, while the White Sox hold a $3.5-million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout.

García, 29, previously had agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.25-million contract on January 10 to avoid arbitration.

García hit .279 (161-577) with 27 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 40 RBI and 93 runs scored over 140 games last season. He recorded career highs in virtually every offensive category, led the White Sox in runs scored, and led the majors with 14 outfield assists in 2019. García’s 160 hits from the No. 1 spot in the lineup were the fifth-most in baseball.

García is a career .256 hitter (370-1,443) with 54 doubles, 11 triples, 23 home runs, 56 stolen bases and 186 runs scored in 464 games over eight major-league seasons between Texas (2013) and the White Sox (2013-19). He has appeared at every defensive position in his career except catcher and first base.

García originally was signed by Texas as a free agent on December 5, 2007. He was acquired by the Sox from the Rangers as the player to be named later in exchange for outfielder Alex Ríos and cash considerations on August 11, 2013.