White Sox and Aaron Bummer Agree to Terms on Five-year Contract Plus Two Club Options

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year, $16-million contract with left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season. Under terms of the contract, Bummer will receive $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021,

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year, $16-million contract with left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.

Under terms of the contract, Bummer will receive $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season.

Bummer, 26, went 0-0 with a 2.13 ERA (16 ER/67.2 IP), one save, 27 holds, 60 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP over 58 relief appearances with the Sox in 2019. He ranked among the American League relief leaders in inherited runners scored percentage (2nd, 19.4), first-batter efficiency (T4th, .115), holds (T6th), ERA (7th) and opponents average (T9th, .184).

Bummer’s 27 holds were the third-highest, single-season total in White Sox history, trailing only Barry Jones (30 in 1990) and Nate Jones (28 in 2016).

Bummer owns a 3.12 ERA (16 ER/67.2 IP) with 36 holds and 112 strikeouts in 125 relief appearances over three seasons with the White Sox. He originally was selected by the Sox in the 19th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Nebraska.