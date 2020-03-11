White Sox announce 11 roster moves

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Prior to today’s game at Colorado, the Chicago White Sox made the following 11 roster moves: · Optioned C Seby Zavala to Class AAA Charlotte; · Optioned RHP Zack Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Class AA Birmingham;

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Prior to today’s game at Colorado, the Chicago White Sox made the following 11 roster moves:

· Optioned C Seby Zavala to Class AAA Charlotte;

· Optioned RHP Zack Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Class AA Birmingham;

· Reassigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell, and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor-league camp.

Following the moves, the White Sox have 49 players remaining in major-league camp: 25 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders and eight outfielders.