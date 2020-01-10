White Sox announce additional players and special guests scheduled to attend SoxFest 2020 at McCormick Place West

CHICAGO – New additions to the 2020 White Sox roster, pitcher Dallas Keuchel and outfielder Nomar Mazara, as well as prospects Gavin Sheets and Jonathan Stiever, join the lineup of White Sox players and prospects scheduled to appear at McCormick Place West on January 24-25 for SoxFest 2020 – presented

CHICAGO – New additions to the 2020 White Sox roster, pitcher Dallas Keuchel and outfielder Nomar Mazara, as well as prospects Gavin Sheets and Jonathan Stiever, join the lineup of White Sox players and prospects scheduled to appear at McCormick Place West on January 24-25 for SoxFest 2020 – presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust.

The White Sox also announced franchise legends scheduled to appear at SoxFest 2020, including: Hall-of-Famers Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Tim Raines and Frank Thomas, as well as 2020 Ford C. Frick Award Winner Ken “Hawk” Harrelson and former players José Contreras, Ozzie Guillén, Bo Jackson, Ron Kittle, Tom Paciorek and Mike Sirotka.

A full schedule of events will be available soon. Saturday of SoxFest is sold out. A limited number of Friday passes remain available at whitesox.com/SoxFest.