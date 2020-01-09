White Sox announce Saturday sell-out for SoxFest 2020 at McCormick Place West

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox today announced two-day and Saturday-only passes have officially sold out for SoxFest 2020, which is presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust. A limited number of Friday-only SoxFest passes remain available at whitesox.com/SoxFest. SoxFest 2020 promises fun

SoxFest 2020 promises fun for the entire family, as the two-day event opens to fans at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 24. Fans can expect more autograph and photo opportunities than ever before, as well as several new adult- and kid-friendly activations spanning more than 100,000 square feet of the McCormick Place West showroom floor.

A full schedule of events will be available soon. For the latest information about the event, including the most up-to-date list of scheduled appearances at SoxFest, please visit whitesox.com/SoxFest.