Yankees Acquire INF Cristian Perez From Kansas City Royals

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Cristian Perez from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chance Adams. Perez, 21, hit .252 (98-for-389) with 37R, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 42RBI, 20BB and 5SB in 117 games with Single-A Wilmington in 2019.

Perez, 21, hit .252 (98-for-389) with 37R, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 42RBI, 20BB and 5SB in 117 games with Single-A Wilmington in 2019. A native of Cagua, Venezuela, he was originally signed by the Royals as a non-drafted free agent on October 13, 2015. In four professional seasons, Perez has hit .263 (284-for-1,080) with 137R, 47 doubles, 1 triple, 4HR, 138RBI and 31SB in 311 games.

Adams, 25, went 1-2 with one save and an 8.18 ERA (33.0IP, 30ER) in 16 career Major League appearances (one start) with the Yankees from 2018-19. He spent the majority of the 2019 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 4-4 with one save and a 4.63 ERA (81.2IP, 42ER) in 18 games (15 starts). Adams was originally selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Adams had been designated for assignment by the Yankees on December 18, 2019.