Yankees Sign RHP Chad Bettis

The Yankees today announced they have signed RHP Chad Bettis to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training. Bettis will wear #34.

Bettis, 30, spent the 2019 season with Colorado, going 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA (63.2IP, 43ER) in 39 games (three starts) before being placed on the injured list on August 17 (retroactive to August 14) with a left hip impingement and missing the remainder of the season. Over parts of seven Major League seasons, all with the Rockies, has gone 31-31 with one save and a 5.12 ERA (600.2IP, 342ER) in 164 games (92 starts). The Lubbock, Tex., native was selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft.